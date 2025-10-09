Logo
Lifestyle

The 10 most popular countries for American expats

More Americans than ever are considering a move abroad. Here's a look at where the most U.S. expats currently live

ByBen Kesslen

An estimated 5.5 million Americans live abroad. And those numbers are only set to grow.

According to a recent Gallup poll, Americans' desire to migrate has reached record highs. In 2024, 21% of U.S. residents surveyed said they want to leave the U.S. Many will stay put, but the number who want to live abroad is still more than double what it was just a decade ago.

But where exactly will they go? And where have Americans already gone?

The Association of Americans Resident Overseas (AARO) crunched the numbers to find where the most U.S. citizens currently live abroad, using data from the U.N. and various countries' censuses. The data has some limitations and specifications — it includes naturalized citizens who have since moved elsewhere and people born abroad with at least one parent who's a U.S. citizen. It also doesn't include military personnel or their families.

Continue reading to see the 10 countries with the most Americans living abroad.

2 / 11

#10: Spain

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

An estimated 108,684 Americans live in Spain, according to AARO estimates.

3 / 11

#9: Japan

© Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

An estimated 111,021 Americans live in Japan, according to AARO estimates.

4 / 11

#8: France

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

An estimated 117,462 Americans live in France, according to AARO estimates.

5 / 11

#7: South Korea

Twenty47studio / Getty Images

An estimated 129,499 Americans live in South Korea, according to AARO estimates.

6 / 11

#6: Australia

andresr / Getty Images

An estimated 218,216 Americans live in Australia, according to AARO estimates.

7 / 11

#5: Germany

Harald Nachtmann / Getty Images

An estimated 238,652 Americans live in Germany, according to AARO estimates.

8 / 11

#4: Israel

Anadolu / Contributor / Getty Images

An estimated 281,137 Americans live in Israel, according to AARO estimates.

9 / 11

#3: United Kingdom

Gary Yeowell / Getty Images

An estimated 325,321 Americans live in the United Kingdom, according to AARO estimates.

10 / 11

#2: Canada

Credit: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Getty Images

An estimated 1,050,898 Americans live in Canada, according to AARO estimates.

11 / 11

#1: Mexico

Maria Swärd / Getty Images

An estimated 1,182,346 Americans live in Mexico, according to AARO estimates.