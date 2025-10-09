The 10 most popular countries for American expats
More Americans than ever are considering a move abroad. Here's a look at where the most U.S. expats currently live
An estimated 5.5 million Americans live abroad. And those numbers are only set to grow.
According to a recent Gallup poll, Americans' desire to migrate has reached record highs. In 2024, 21% of U.S. residents surveyed said they want to leave the U.S. Many will stay put, but the number who want to live abroad is still more than double what it was just a decade ago.
But where exactly will they go? And where have Americans already gone?
The Association of Americans Resident Overseas (AARO) crunched the numbers to find where the most U.S. citizens currently live abroad, using data from the U.N. and various countries' censuses. The data has some limitations and specifications — it includes naturalized citizens who have since moved elsewhere and people born abroad with at least one parent who's a U.S. citizen. It also doesn't include military personnel or their families.
Continue reading to see the 10 countries with the most Americans living abroad.
#10: Spain
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images
An estimated 108,684 Americans live in Spain, according to AARO estimates.
#9: Japan
© Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images
An estimated 111,021 Americans live in Japan, according to AARO estimates.
#8: France
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images
An estimated 117,462 Americans live in France, according to AARO estimates.
#7: South Korea
Twenty47studio / Getty Images
An estimated 129,499 Americans live in South Korea, according to AARO estimates.
#6: Australia
andresr / Getty Images
An estimated 218,216 Americans live in Australia, according to AARO estimates.
#5: Germany
Harald Nachtmann / Getty Images
An estimated 238,652 Americans live in Germany, according to AARO estimates.
#4: Israel
Anadolu / Contributor / Getty Images
An estimated 281,137 Americans live in Israel, according to AARO estimates.
#3: United Kingdom
Gary Yeowell / Getty Images
An estimated 325,321 Americans live in the United Kingdom, according to AARO estimates.
#2: Canada
Credit: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Getty Images
An estimated 1,050,898 Americans live in Canada, according to AARO estimates.
#1: Mexico
Maria Swärd / Getty Images
An estimated 1,182,346 Americans live in Mexico, according to AARO estimates.