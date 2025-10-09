The 10 most popular countries for American expats More Americans than ever are considering a move abroad. Here's a look at where the most U.S. expats currently live

An estimated 5.5 million Americans live abroad. And those numbers are only set to grow.

According to a recent Gallup poll, Americans' desire to migrate has reached record highs. In 2024, 21% of U.S. residents surveyed said they want to leave the U.S. Many will stay put, but the number who want to live abroad is still more than double what it was just a decade ago.

But where exactly will they go? And where have Americans already gone?

The Association of Americans Resident Overseas (AARO) crunched the numbers to find where the most U.S. citizens currently live abroad, using data from the U.N. and various countries' censuses. The data has some limitations and specifications — it includes naturalized citizens who have since moved elsewhere and people born abroad with at least one parent who's a U.S. citizen. It also doesn't include military personnel or their families.

Continue reading to see the 10 countries with the most Americans living abroad.