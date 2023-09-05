America's Car-Mart: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America's Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

The Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $368 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRMT