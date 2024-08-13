In This Story NWS +1.72%

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is sure to have a fashionable Labor Day weekend – with Tory Burch and Anna Wintour recently announcing that they will hold a Hamptons fundraiser for the Democratic candidate.

McKinsey & Co. senior partner Liz Hilton Segel and designer Aurora James will also co-host the event, while Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is expected to be the evening’s featured guest.



The cheapest tickets to the Southampton gathering are going for $2,500, while more generous donors can donate $50,000 for an event chair, according to invitations obtained by Bloomberg.



This is far from the first time that Wintour has brought together the worlds of fashion and politics for fundraising purposes. During former president Barack Obama’s White House campaigns, she co-hosted several fundraising events with designers, including Michael Kors and Calvin Klein.

Burch is also a longtime Democrat, having previously appeared at fundraising events with former First Lady Michelle Obama. She also wrote a 2016 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal NWS+1.72% calling on her fellow CEOs to give employees time off to vote on Election Day.

James – the founder of the 15 Percent Pledge, which advocates for giving increased retail space to Black-owned brands – even designed New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2021 Met Gala dress, which was emblazoned with the words “tax the rich.”

The Democratic Party has raked in millions of dollars since President Joe Biden first announced that he was no longer running for re-election.

The day of and the day after Biden’s announcement and subsequent endorsement of Harris, the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue recorded $66.9 million and $67.2 million in donations, respectively. When Harris announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be her running mate, the platform recorded another $41 million in donations.