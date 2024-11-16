Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Apple's smart home play, EV stocks fall, and Elon Musk's X bleeds users: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Apple's smart home play, EV stocks fall, and Elon Musk's X bleeds users: Tech news roundup

Plus, Bernard Arnault is suing X in a clash between 2 of the world’s richest people

Image for article titled Apple's smart home play, EV stocks fall, and Elon Musk's X bleeds users: Tech news roundup
Photo: Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP (Getty Images), Allison Robbert-Pool (Getty Images), Silas Stein/picture-alliance/dpa (AP), Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)
Bernard Arnault is suing Elon Musk’s X in a clash between 2 of the world’s richest people

Bernard Arnault
Photo: Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP (Getty Images)

Bernard Arnault, who the Bloomberg Billionaires Index says is the world’s fifth-richest man, is suing Elon Musk, which the index pegs as the richest. The dispute between the two involves an accusation that one of Musk’s companies, the social media platform X (TSLA), republished content from a number of press outlets owned by Arnault.

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid stocks are fallling as Trump plans to kill Biden’s EV tax credit

President-elect Donald Trump
Photo: Allison Robbert-Pool (Getty Images)

Electric vehicle stocks are falling Thursday after a report detailed the incoming Trump administration’s plans to axe a tax credit for consumers buying cleaner cars.

Elon Musk’s X is bleeding users after Trump’s election win. Here’s where they’re going

close up of X logo on X app on iPhone
Photo: Silas Stein/picture-alliance/dpa (AP)

Elon Musk may have helped Donald Trump win the U.S. presidential election — but one of his companies is facing post-election losses.

The billionaire’s social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, set a U.S. web traffic record while also seeing its largest wave of deactivations on the day after the election, according to data from digital market intelligence company Similarweb. The company has been tracking deactivations on X since Musk took over the platform, and “Wednesday is the biggest exit we’ve seen over the last couple of years,” David Carr, an editor at Similarweb (SMWB), told Quartz.

Tesla is now worth more than GM, Ford, Toyota, and other car companies — combined

Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump on stage together with Musk at the microphone
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) stock has been on a tear lately, reaching a $1 trillion market capitalization. The company is now bigger than a solid chunk of other major auto companies — combined.

Elon Musk’s Tesla is ready for a ‘new era,’ analyst says — thanks to Donald Trump

Elon Musk raises his arms and yells in front of red-tinted Donald Trump signs
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) is riding President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House to a giant stock surge. That has one of its biggest bulls declaring a “new era” for Elon Musk’s automaker.

Apple is going after Google and Amazon with a new smart home competitor

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s smart home play, EV stocks fall, and Elon Musk&#39;s X bleeds users: Tech news roundup
Photo: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) is working on a smart home device to compete with rivals Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL).

Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources familiar with Apple’s plans, reports that the iPhone maker is developing what will be a wall-mounted home “command center” that will be able to control appliances, call up Apple’s voice assistant Siri, and carry out video calls.

