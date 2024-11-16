Apple's smart home play, EV stocks fall, and Elon Musk's X bleeds users: Tech news roundup

Elon Musk may have helped Donald Trump win the U.S. presidential election — but one of his companies is facing post-election losses.

The billionaire’s social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, set a U.S. web traffic record while also seeing its largest wave of deactivations on the day after the election, according to data from digital market intelligence company Similarweb. The company has been tracking deactivations on X since Musk took over the platform, and “Wednesday is the biggest exit we’ve seen over the last couple of years,” David Carr, an editor at Similarweb (SMWB), told Quartz.

