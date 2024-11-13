Bernard Arnault is suing Elon Musk's X in a clash between 2 of the world's richest people

In This Story TSLA -0.60%

Bernard Arnault, who the Bloomberg Billionaires Index says is the world’s fifth-richest man, is suing Elon Musk, which the index pegs as the richest. The dispute between the two involves an accusation that one of Musk’s companies, the social media platform X (TSLA-0.60% ) , republished content from a number of press outlets owned by Arnault.

Fortune reports that Arnault’s Les Echos and Le Parisien newspapers are seeking compensation due to them under French law, which regulates social media companies more strictly than the U.S. does and which compels platforms to pay for content republished from the media. Arnault’s papers are joined in this action by the newspapers Le Monde Le Figaro and the Agence France-Presse news agency.

In a statement to The Telegraph, the outlets said Musk has refused to forward payment or even negotiate about the matter.

“The revenue from these rights, with the investment that it would enable its beneficiaries to make, is a boost to the plurality, independence and quality of the media, which are essential for freedom of expression and the right to information in our democratic society,” it said.

The case will likely be heard in May.