Leadership

Tesla's Elon Musk is richer than Amazon's Jeff Bezos — again

The Tesla CEO's net worth got a $10 billion shot in the arm thanks to stock surge following his visit to China

By
William Gavin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now ranked second on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now ranked second on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

After playing a game of leap frog with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this month, Elon Musk’s net worth has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s own immense wealth.

Suggested Reading

Here's how much a 30-second Super Bowl ad costs this year
Amazon, Google, and more stocks to watch this week
Big Pharma has a big Super Bowl dilemma
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Here's how much a 30-second Super Bowl ad costs this year
Amazon, Google, and more stocks to watch this week
Big Pharma has a big Super Bowl dilemma
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Tesla CEO won a $10 billion boost to his wealth on Monday, bringing his total net worth to $202 billion, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List. After gaining $1.3 billion since Friday, Bezos is worth an equally mind-boggling — although smaller — $198.9 billion.

Advertisement

Related Content

Jeff Bezos just sold another $2 billion of Amazon stock — and everything about his timing is great
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock, Elon Musk gets richer, and Panera's billionaire: Leadership news roundup

Related Content

Jeff Bezos just sold another $2 billion of Amazon stock — and everything about his timing is great
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock, Elon Musk gets richer, and Panera's billionaire: Leadership news roundup

In March, after selling 50 million Amazon shares worth about $8.4 billion, Bezos overtook Musk. Those sales were the first time Bezos sold Amazon stock since 2021.

Advertisement

Both men are still behind Bernard Arnault, chairman of the luxury conglomerate LVMH, and his family. According to Forbes, the Arnaults are worth $209.6 billion after taking a nearly $4 billion hit.

Advertisement

Musk’s surging wealth stems from his investment in Tesla, which he has led as chief executive since 2008. He owns about 20.5% of Tesla shares, for now, and leads six other companies.

Tesla stock climbed more than 12% in trading Monday after Musk made an unannounced visit to China to meet with Premier Li Qiang. The boom reversed nearly two months of losses driven by poor sales, mass layoffs, executive resignations, and missed earnings.

Advertisement

Chinese authorities on Sunday tentatively approved the Austin, Texas-based company’s plans to fully launch its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in the country. Tesla will deploy FSD using Baidu’s navigation and mapping services, building on an existing partnership that’s been on the books since 2020. The government-backed China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Sunday that Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y were compliant with China’s data-security requirements.

Musk is also looking to obtain approval to transfer data collected in China abroad to train its algorithms for self-driving vehicles. Since 2021, Tesla has stored all data collected by its Chinese fleet of electric vehicles in the country, as required by local regulators.

Advertisement

“If Musk is able to obtain approval from Beijing to transfer data collected in China abroad this would be a ‘game changer’ around the acceleration of training its algorithms for its autonomous technology globally,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to investors, calling the meeting a “watershed” moment for Musk.