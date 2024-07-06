Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock, Elon Musk gets richer, and Panera's billionaire: Leadership news roundup

After selling off about 50 million shares of Amazon stock in February, Jeff Bezos said he plans to sell millions more.
Bezos, founder of the e-commerce giant and its current executive chairman, announced he would sell another 25 million shares of Amazon stock — worth about $5 billion — in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing disclosed late Tuesday.
Only 10% of American workers say that their offices are closed for the entire week of Independence Day – but apparently that hasn’t stopped more than half of Gen Z-ers and Millennials from “quiet vacationing” in the first week of July.
Tesla has had a rough couple of weeks with its flagship Cybertruck causing all kinds of headaches, sales of its cars slowing and the automaker facing a relentless fight to justify the $56 billion payout it wants to give big boss Elon Musk. Now, despite its struggles, the automaker just made Musk another $10 billion for not really doing anything at all.
Panera Bread’s founder and former chief executive officer Ron Shaich is now a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Shaich’s coffers bring his wealth status to roughly $1.6 billion, largely due to his stake in Mediterranean fast dining chain Cava Grill, in which he is the lead investor.
In an effort to quell fears about his troubling debate performance, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign announced its June fundraising total early on Tuesday, saying it raised $127 million last month in tandem with the Democratic Party.
A slew of major Democratic donors, including Disney heiress Abigail Disney, have said they will withhold donations to the party until President Joe Biden drops his reelection bid.
8 / 9
Mark Zuckerberg drank beer while surfing on the Fourth of July — while Elon Musk says he ‘prefers to work’
Elon Musk mocked Mark Zuckerberg’s Fourth of July celebrations – which included surfing while clad in a tuxedo and drinking a beer – in the latest instance of the longstanding feud between the two men.