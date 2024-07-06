How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock, Elon Musk gets richer, and Panera's billionaire: Leadership news roundup

Plus, Democratic donors are threatening to stop giving unless Joe Biden drops out

Jeff Bezos is selling $5 billion worth of Amazon stock — his fourth sale this year

Jeff Bezos is set to sell at least $13.5 billion worth of Amazon stock this year.
After selling off about 50 million shares of Amazon stock in February, Jeff Bezos said he plans to sell millions more.

Bezos, founder of the e-commerce giant and its current executive chairman, announced he would sell another 25 million shares of Amazon stock — worth about $5 billion — in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing disclosed late Tuesday.

More than half of young workers take a ‘quiet vacation’ for Fourth of July

Only 10% of American workers say that their offices are closed for the entire week of Independence Day – but apparently that hasn’t stopped more than half of Gen Z-ers and Millennials from “quiet vacationing” in the first week of July.

Elon Musk just got $10 billion richer

Tesla has had a rough couple of weeks with its flagship Cybertruck causing all kinds of headaches, sales of its cars slowing and the automaker facing a relentless fight to justify the $56 billion payout it wants to give big boss Elon Musk. Now, despite its struggles, the automaker just made Musk another $10 billion for not really doing anything at all.

Panera’s founder is now a billionaire

Panera Bread founder Ron Shaich poses for a portrait at a store location in Newton, MA.
Panera Bread’s founder and former chief executive officer Ron Shaich is now a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Shaich’s coffers bring his wealth status to roughly $1.6 billion, largely due to his stake in Mediterranean fast dining chain Cava Grill, in which he is the lead investor.

Biden releases fundraising numbers early after debate performance sparks fears

In an effort to quell fears about his troubling debate performance, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign announced its June fundraising total early on Tuesday, saying it raised $127 million last month in tandem with the Democratic Party.

Democratic donors are threatening to stop giving unless Joe Biden drops out

A slew of major Democratic donors, including Disney heiress Abigail Disney, have said they will withhold donations to the party until President Joe Biden drops his reelection bid.

Mark Zuckerberg drank beer while surfing on the Fourth of July — while Elon Musk says he ‘prefers to work’

Elon Musk mocked Mark Zuckerberg’s Fourth of July celebrations – which included surfing while clad in a tuxedo and drinking a beer – in the latest instance of the longstanding feud between the two men.

