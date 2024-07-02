Biden releases fundraising numbers early after debate performance sparks fears

In an effort to quell fears about his troubling debate performance, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign announced its June fundraising total early on Tuesday, saying it raised $127 million last month in tandem with the Democratic Party.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The numbers weren’t due until July 20th, but the campaign is working in overdrive to show that Biden is a viable and strong candidate after his debate showing raised significant doubts about his mental agility.

Advertisement

Notably, Biden’s campaign said it raised $38 million in the four days after the debate with former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The total made June the best fundraising month for the Biden campaign, aided by a major pre-debate fundraiser in June featuring Barack Obama, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney that racked in almost $30 million, The New York Times reported.

Advertisement

The campaign said more than half of the funds came from grassroots donors and 95% of donations were less than $200.

The June numbers bring Biden’s second-quarter haul to $264 million. The Biden campaign currently has $240 million on hand.

Advertisement

Trump, meanwhile, brought in $114 million in June and $141 million in May. His campaign said it raised $331 million in the second quarter and reported having $284.9 million of cash on hand.

Biden’s fundraiser haul comes as questions swirl about whether he will stay on the presidential ticket. He and his campaign have insisted he is not withdrawing from the race.