More than half of young workers take a 'quiet vacation' for Fourth of July

Only 10% of American workers say that their offices are closed for the entire week of Independence Day – but apparently that hasn’t stopped more than half of Gen Z-ers and Millennials from “quiet vacationing” in the first week of July.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Fifty-six percent of Gen Z and Millennials have quiet vacationed during the Fourth of July week in the past, compared to 35% of Gen X-ers and Boomers, according to a recent Harris Poll.

Advertisement

“Younger workers think that major holidays should be a time of rest, not just a day off,” said Libby Rodney Rodney, Chief Strategy Officer at the Harris Poll. This attitude “speaks volumes about their value on work-life integration,” she added.

Advertisement

Quiet vacationing doesn’t have a set definition but generally refers to the ways in which workers incorporate rest and relaxation into their schedules without actually using PTO.

Advertisement

In a post-lockdown world, where many employees are accustomed to working from home, quiet vacation often requires taking advantage of remote working policies. Some people will remain online but not actually complete tasks. Others will choose to work from a vacation destination without informing their employer.

For many young people, the decision to quiet vacation is rooted both in a lack of PTO and their anxiety about taking the time off that they are allotted.

Advertisement

“Employees aren’t trying to deceive or shirk their responsibilities,” Tim Osiecki, director of thought leadership and trends at The Harris Poll told CNBC. “They’re simply trying to find a way to balance their need for rest with the demands of their jobs.”

Some Gen Z and Millennial employees even indicated that they’re willing to take a financial hit, simply to have the entire week of Independence Day off each year. Thirty-three percent of those polled said they would accept a reduced salary in return for holiday time off, while 19% said they would give up part of their annual bonus.

Advertisement

Giving employees more time off could even be beneficial for their employers. Forty percent of respondents told Harris Poll that they would be more productive and 33% indicated they would be willing to take on more responsibilities if they had the entire week off.