Business News

Gen Z employees are stressed, depressed, and burnt out: Study

MetLife's report on employee trends found some worrying results for the youngest generation in the workforce

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Gen Z employees are stressed, depressed, and burnt out: Study
Photo: Igor Suka (Getty Images)
In This Story
MET-1.09%

A new study paints a bleak picture of Gen Z workers’ state of mind.

MetLife (MET-1.09%) released some early findings from its 2025 Employee Benefit Trends Study and found that less than one in three Gen Z employees feel holistically healthy, meaning they don’t think they have decent mental, financial, social and physical health.

Suggested Reading

Look inside the iconic “Home Alone” house that just sold for $5.5 million
Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Netflix keeps raising prices. How far can it push before consumers push back?
Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Look inside the iconic “Home Alone” house that just sold for $5.5 million
Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Netflix keeps raising prices. How far can it push before consumers push back?
Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

Americans’ idea of a comfortable retirement is far outpacing inflation
Millennials will become the wealthiest generation ever — and it could turn investing upside down

Just 31% said they feel holistically healthy compared to the 42% of workers overall. Boomers reported being the most holistically healthy at 57%, compared to 41% for both Millennials and Gen X.

Advertisement

Related Content

Americans’ idea of a comfortable retirement is far outpacing inflation
Millennials will become the wealthiest generation ever — and it could turn investing upside down

On average, Gen Z said they feel more depressed, stressed, burnt out, and isolated than their counterparts. Twenty percent of workers overall reported feeling depressed — and that number jumped to 35% for Gen Z.

Advertisement

When MetLife compared their findings to workers aged 21-25 surveyed in 2018, Gen Z employees today feel 5% less successful, 8% less happy, 8% less engaged, 11% more stressed and 9% more overwhelmed than their counterparts seven years ago.

Advertisement

Gen Z also reported feeling eight percent less financially healthy than the average employee, with particular concern about saving for life expenses, housing, and high interest rates.