U.S. consumers will soon face higher prices on a range of Philips Hue smart lighting and security devices due to tariffs.

Philips Hue’s parent company, Signify, hinted in a recent promotional message that hikes could be starting July 1. Now, the company has confirmed the increases are being implemented as a direct result of tariffs on imports, in a statement shared with Hueblog on Tuesday.

"Signify reserves the right to adjust pricing in response to new or expanded tariffs,” but remains “committed to offering consumers high-quality products and features that make smart lighting extraordinary,” it said. The updated prices won’t be posted on the official Philips Hue online store until next week, but the comments suggest the increases could apply across its full Hue range.

The rising prices stem from President Donald Trump’s 55% tariff on certain Chinese imports, which already is disrupting the broader smart home industry. U.S. shoppers are seeing elevated prices on newer items like the Hue Play Wall Washer, which now retails for $219.99 — roughly 10% more than its European counterpart. Similarly, the latest Hue Smart Button is listed at $32.99 in the U.S., up from the $24.99 launch price of the previous model, even as European pricing holds steady around $25.

More than half of the U.S. companies surveyed by insurance company Allianz said they will have to raise prices to accommodate the cost of the tariffs, according to a report published last month. A survey by the New York Federal Reserve, also out last month, found that three-quarters of businesses facing tariff-induced cost increases passed along at least some of these costs to consumers.

The survey also found that a “significant share” of companies said they increased prices of products not impacted by Trump’s levies as part of a strategy to brace for the wider impact of the duties.