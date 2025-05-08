Uber users in Atlanta can now request a Waymo robotaxi through the app, marking the latest expansion of the "Waymo on Uber" partnership.

The service debuted in Phoenix, Arizona in 2023, followed by an expansion to Austin, Texas earlier this year. And now it’s also available across a 65-square-mile area of metro Atlanta, the companies announced Tuesday.

When matched with a Waymo vehicle, users will have the option to accept or switch to a human driver. Once a Waymo arrives, passengers will use the Uber app to unlock the doors, open the trunk, and begin their trip. Fares will align with those of UberX, Comfort, and Comfort Electric rides, making the experience competitively priced with human-driven alternatives.

The “Waymo on Uber” partnership is expected to boost AV ride volume and visibility for both Uber and Alphabet, Waymo’s parent company, as they scale their self-driving ambitions. Uber currently handles 1.5 million AV rides annually, including both passenger and delivery trips, after collaborating with 18 AV firms. Waymo reports giving about 250,000 paid robotaxi rides each week in cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin.

Waymo’s initial Atlanta fleet consists of several dozen vehicles, though a company spokesperson confirmed plans to eventually expand the shared Atlanta-Austin fleet into the hundreds.

Operational responsibilities are divided between the two companies. Uber oversees logistics — like vehicle charging, cleaning, and maintenance — and integrates robotaxi access into its platform. Waymo, meanwhile, manages the autonomous technology itself, along with real-time monitoring, roadside support, and rider assistance when needed.

The Atlanta expansion coincides with Tesla unveiling its first robotaxi pilot in Austin, Texas, over the weekend — complete with human safety monitors, geofenced routes, and a wink at meme culture with a $4.20 fare. CEO Elon Musk is pushing Tesla into the AV race, betting that the technology will be the future of driving. Musk also needs robotaxis to achieve what EVs no longer reliably can — drive high growth, justify a sky-high valuation, and restore Musk’s reputation as an innovator.