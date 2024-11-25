A Google poll says pretty much all of Gen Z is using AI for work

Most Gen Z and millennial knowledge workers are already using artificial intelligence tools in one capacity or another at work.



Some 82% of young adults in leadership positions at work said they leverage AI in their work, according to a Google Workspace (GOOGL-1.54% ) survey released Monday. With that, 93% Gen Z and 79% of millennials surveyed said they use two or more tools on a weekly basis.

The Harris Poll surveyed more than 1,000 workers between 22 and 39 years old in the U.S. who have or plan to hold a leadership position at work on behalf of Google Workspace.

Most respondents said they use AI to start a task that feels overwhelming, improve their writing, and take notes, allowing them to join meetings on the go, Google Workspace said. A majority (86%) believe that AI can help leaders become better managers.

What’s more, 98% of the people surveyed believe AI will have an impact on their industry or workplace within the next 5 years.

“The future of work is here—and it’s AI-powered,” said Yulie Kwon Kim, vice president of product at Google Workspace. “Rising leaders are not only advocating for AI—they’re deploying this technology in meaningful ways, from improving communication with colleagues to freeing up time for strategic work.”

AI has become a point of contention the workplace. While generative AI has become a popular office tool, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT becoming the most popular genAI tool for work worldwide in May, a number of workplaces banned or restricted the chatbot last year as they sought to grapple with potential knock-on effects of the new technology.

On one hand, AI chatbots can help streamline work and help people carry out tedious tasks, like writing emails or proofreading texts. But employers, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM+0.62% ) and Apple (AAPL-2.85% ) , have put restrictions on the use of ChatGPT over concerns about the improper use of the tools. One major pain point is what’s known as “hallucinations,” when generative AI tools give incorrect, misleading, or made-up answers.