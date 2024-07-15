Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
The top 10 AI tools people are using at work

OpenAI's ChatGPT was the most used generative AI tool for work around the world in May

By
Britney Nguyen
Businessman in a suit typing on a laptop keyboard with a graphic of a chat overlayed over his hand, a paper with charts is laying beside the keyboard
Illustration: boonstudio (Getty Images)

Despite fears over artificial intelligence replacing workers, some employees are embracing the technology for work. In May, usage of OpenAI’s ChatGPT grew 74%, from 1.8 billion site visits in April, to 3.1 billion, according to Similarweb website traffic data collected by FlexOS. ChatGPT was the most used generative AI tool for work around the world in May, and was followed by competitors including Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude.

Here are the top 10 AI tools being used for work around the world, according to FlexOS.

10. ElevenLabs

10. ElevenLabs

simulated audio waves on a sky blue background, a white microphone button is in the middle of the photo
Illustration: Vertigo3d (Getty Images)

ElevenLabs develops AI models that can generate audio speech, voices, and sound effects for content including audio books and video game characters in 29 languages. Its AI audio models have also been used by individuals who have lost their voice, and who have accessibility needs, according to the company. ElevenLabs had 63.87 million total visits worldwide from April to June, according to Similarweb.

9. Poe

9. Poe

digital neon blue AI chatbot icon floating above what looks like a key
Illustration: BlackJack3D (Getty Images)

Poe, which was created by question-and-answer website, Quora, allows users to interact with AI-powered chatbots such as ChatGPT and Claude in one platform. The site had 148 million total visits around the world from March to May, according to Similarweb.

8. Claude

8. Claude

claude website displayed on a laptop screen
Illustration: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Claude, developed by AI startup Anthropic, is an AI-powered assistant “built for work,” that was “trained to be safe, accurate, and secure,” Anthropic said. The assistant had 186 million total visits worldwide from March to May, according to Similarweb.

7. GitHub Copilot

7. GitHub Copilot

illustration of chatbot head floating out of smartphone screen surrounded by text bubbles on a pink background
Illustration: Malorny (Getty Images)

GitHub Copilot is a programming and coding assistance tool for software developers. It was the tenth fastest-growing AI tool for work in May, according to FlexOS.

6. Suno

6. Suno

microphone in recording studio
Photo: bymuratdeniz (Getty Images)

Suno is an AI audio generator that allows users to generate music from text-prompts. It and another AI music startup, Udio, are being sued by major record labels including Universal Music Group (UMG), Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Records, for allegedly using work from artists without consent.

5. Perplexity AI

5. Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI logo is seen on a smartphone screen held by a hand in front of a neon green backdrop
Illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Perplexity is an AI-powered chatbot search engine aiming to take on Google. The startup, which calls itself “an alternative to traditional search engines,” had 217.4 million total visits worldwide from March to May, according to Similarweb.

4. QuillBot

4. QuillBot

blue digital illustration of chat bubble that says AI on top left, and chatbot character bottom right
Illustration: Vertigo3d (Getty Images)

QuillBot is an AI-powered writing and editing tool that helps with professional writing. The site had 52.7 million total visits in June, according to Similarweb.

3. Google Gemini

3. Google Gemini

Gemini AI is seen on a phone
Illustration: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, was ChatGPT’s closest competitor in the large language model, or LLM, category, according to FlexOS. It captured 11% of LLM traffic in May — almost 419 million visits.

2. Canva AI Suite

2. Canva AI Suite

Canva logo, the word Canva written in white on a blue and purple circle
Image: Sipa France (AP)

The Canva AI Suite was included in the image generator and editor category which made up 6% of traffic for the top 100 AI tools for work in May, according to FlexOS. The suite features image, video, and presentation generators.

1. ChatGPT

1. ChatGPT

home page for the OpenAI "ChatGPT" app is displayed on a laptop screen
Illustration: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was the most popular AI tool for work in the world in May, with 3.1 billion site visits, according to Similarweb. FlexOS noted that OpenAI moved ChatGPT from the original subdomain to a new domain in May, but had started redirecting traffic in March. While the U.S. is the largest market for ChatGPT, India, Indonesia, and Brazil made up the top countries for ChatGPT usage, according to FlexOS. The chatbot also made up 67% of traffic for the top 100 AI tools for work.

