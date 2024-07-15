The top 10 AI tools people are using at work

Despite fears over artificial intelligence replacing workers, some employees are embracing the technology for work. In May, usage of OpenAI’s ChatGPT grew 74%, from 1.8 billion site visits in April, to 3.1 billion, according to Similarweb website traffic data collected by FlexOS. ChatGPT was the most used generative AI tool for work around the world in May, and was followed by competitors including Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude.

Here are the top 10 AI tools being used for work around the world, according to FlexOS.