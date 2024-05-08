A.I.

Burnt out workers are using AI for help even though they're afraid it will replace them

Three in four workers are using generative AI at work, saying it saves time and boosts creativity, a Microsoft and LinkedIn survey found

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
linkedin logo in a window on the side of a building
LinkedIn office on July 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
MSFT-0.26%MSFT-0.26%

Generative artificial intelligence is seeping into workplaces, and despite fears the technology will replace workers some overwhelmed employees are embracing it for productivity, a new report says.

Suggested Reading

Ford CEO says Trump's tariffs are causing 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos'
Tesla stock is tumbling. Blame BYD
Amazon's top 10 Valentine's Day deals
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Ford CEO says Trump's tariffs are causing 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos'
Tesla stock is tumbling. Blame BYD
Amazon's top 10 Valentine's Day deals
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Three in four workers are using generative AI in the workplace, according to the 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report by Microsoft and LinkedIn, with 46% saying they started using AI in the last six months. Ninety percent of workers reported using AI saves them time, and 84% said it helps boosts creativity so employees can focus on other work. Meanwhile, 78% of employees across age groups said they are bringing their own AI tools into the office.

Advertisement

Related Content

Big Tech says its AI spending spree will pay off. Wall Street is worried
Microsoft vs. ChatGPT, Amazon doubles down, Samsung laps Apple, and Big Tech wants it all: AI news roundup

Related Content

Big Tech says its AI spending spree will pay off. Wall Street is worried
Microsoft vs. ChatGPT, Amazon doubles down, Samsung laps Apple, and Big Tech wants it all: AI news roundup

Microsoft and LinkedIn surveyed 31,000 people across 31 countries, and analyzed labor and hiring trends to collect data for the report.

Advertisement

“AI is democratizing expertise across the workforce,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. “Our latest research highlights the opportunity for every organization to apply this technology to drive better decision-making, collaboration — and ultimately business outcomes.”

Advertisement

One driver of employees using AI tools at work is a struggle to keep up with the pace and volume of their work, with 68% of respondents reporting this challenge and 48% of workers saying they feel burned out.

But 53% of surveyed workers said they are worried that using AI at work for important tasks “makes them look replaceable,” while 52% said they are reluctant to disclose they are using AI at work. Forty-five percent of workers said they fear AI will replace their jobs.

Advertisement

Employers are also worried about AI, but in different ways. While 79% of surveyed business leaders said adopting AI is important to staying competitive, 59% reported feeling worried about quantifying productivity gains from AI. And 60% reported feeling worried their company’s leadership “lacks a plan and vision to implement AI.”

Despite employees’ fears of being replaced by generative AI, the Microsoft and LinkedIn survey found that 66% of business leaders said they wouldn’t hire a person without AI-related skills. And 71% said they would rather hire a less experienced employee with AI skills, rather than a more experienced candidate who lacked AI knowledge.