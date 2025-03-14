Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

In This Story
Apple (AAPL+1.32%) is designing a new AirPods feature that would allow users to listen and respond to live translations of in-person conversations, according to a Bloomberg report that cites unnamed sources.
The feature will reportedly work in tandem with an iPhone, which will translate speech for the user and relay it to a pair of AirPods. When the user responds, the iPhone will play a translation out loud, enabling a two-way conversation.
Apple already offers live-translation technology through an iPhone app called Translate.
The live-translation feature will reportedly be part of an AirPods software upgrade coming later this year, tied to iOS 19, which is expected to feature a significantly revamped design.
The tech giant is not the first major company to bring live-translation technology to its wearables. Google (GOOGL+1.11%) debuted the feature in the first iteration of its Pixel Buds back in 2017. And Meta (META+2.67%) revealed smart glasses with a live-translation feature in December 2024.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Quartz request for comment on Bloomberg’s report.
Apple is rumored to be preparing a slew of additional AirPods enhancements, including the addition of cameras by 2026 to aid its virtual-reality push.