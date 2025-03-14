Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Apple (AAPL+1.32% ) is designing a new AirPods feature that would allow users to listen and respond to live translations of in-person conversations, according to a Bloomberg report that cites unnamed sources.

The feature will reportedly work in tandem with an iPhone, which will translate speech for the user and relay it to a pair of AirPods. When the user responds, the iPhone will play a translation out loud, enabling a two-way conversation.



Apple already offers live-translation technology through an iPhone app called Translate.



The live-translation feature will reportedly be part of an AirPods software upgrade coming later this year, tied to iOS 19, which is expected to feature a significantly revamped design.

The tech giant is not the first major company to bring live-translation technology to its wearables. Google (GOOGL+1.11% ) debuted the feature in the first iteration of its Pixel Buds back in 2017. And Meta (META+2.67% ) revealed smart glasses with a live-translation feature in December 2024.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Quartz request for comment on Bloomberg’s report.

Apple is rumored to be preparing a slew of additional AirPods enhancements, including the addition of cameras by 2026 to aid its virtual-reality push.