Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The live-translation feature will reportedly drop later this year with iOS 19

Ece Yildirim
Image for article titled Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Photo: Stephen Lam (Getty Images)
Apple (AAPL+1.32%) is designing a new AirPods feature that would allow users to listen and respond to live translations of in-person conversations, according to a Bloomberg report that cites unnamed sources.

The feature will reportedly work in tandem with an iPhone, which will translate speech for the user and relay it to a pair of AirPods. When the user responds, the iPhone will play a translation out loud, enabling a two-way conversation.

Apple already offers live-translation technology through an iPhone app called Translate.

The live-translation feature will reportedly be part of an AirPods software upgrade coming later this year, tied to iOS 19, which is expected to feature a significantly revamped design.

The tech giant is not the first major company to bring live-translation technology to its wearables. Google (GOOGL+1.11%) debuted the feature in the first iteration of its Pixel Buds back in 2017. And Meta (META+2.67%) revealed smart glasses with a live-translation feature in December 2024.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Quartz request for comment on Bloomberg’s report.

Apple is rumored to be preparing a slew of additional AirPods enhancements, including the addition of cameras by 2026 to aid its virtual-reality push.