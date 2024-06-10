Read Apple CEO Tim Cook's introduction to its new AI system 'Apple Intelligence'

Apple announced ‘Apple Intelligence,’ its new collection of AI features, during its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, and CEO Tim Cook and other executives made clear that Apple’s “personal intelligence” will take on the complex task of ensuring safety and personalization in the competitive AI market.

Here’s how Cook introduced Apple Intelligence:

It’s always been our goal to design powerful personal products that enrich people’s lives by enabling them to do the things that matter most as simply and easily as possible. We’ve been using artificial intelligence and machine learning for years to help us further that goal. Recent developments in generative intelligence and large language models offer powerful capabilities that provide the opportunity to take the experience of using Apple products to new heights.

So as we look to build in these incredible new capabilities, we want to ensure that the outcome reflects the principles at the core of our products. It has to be powerful enough to help with the things that matter most to you. It has to be intuitive and easy to use. It has to be deeply integrated into your product experiences. Most importantly, it has to understand you and be grounded in your personal context like your routine, your relationships, your communications, and more. And of course, it has to be built with privacy from the ground up. Together, all of this goes beyond artificial intelligence. It’s personal intelligence, and it’s the next big step for Apple.﻿

While Apple focuses on privacy, it is partnering with an AI upstart that’s been critiqued for breaching that very principal: OpenAI. Apple unveiled that it is partnering with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT 4o into its iOS 18 iPhone operating system, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.

Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi preemptively answered unspoken questions about potential conflicts of values between Apple and OpenAI. “You’re in control over when ChatGPT is used and will be asked before any of your information is shared,” he said.

Apple’s other big AI updates include a revamped Siri and a tool called AI Highlight for Safari (much like Google’s AI Overviews) that summarizes web content for iPhone, Mac, and iPad users.