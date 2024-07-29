A.I.

Apple's big AI rollout seems to have hit a snag

Apple is planning for Apple Intelligence to be part of software updates in October, Bloomberg reported

Britney Nguyen
Tim Cook and Craig Federighi on opposite sides of the photo, both waving against a black backdrop with a colorfully-outlined Apple logo
Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) and Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, 2024 in Cupertino, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Apple’s plan to roll out artificial intelligence features in its September software update is reportedly delayed.

The company announced Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered features for apps including its voice-assistant Siri and Safari, at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Apple was planning to integrate Apple Intelligence into its devices through the iPhone iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 releases in September, but is now pushing the roll out back to October, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. However, Apple is reportedly allowing software developers to test Apple Intelligence for stability and bugs through beta versions of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 as soon as this week.

When Apple Intelligence launches, it will be missing features, including Siri’s ability to use data on a user’s device to answer questions, Bloomberg said, adding that the push back could also mean early iPhone 16 devices will not have the Apple Intelligence features by the time the models are shipped to customers. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple also announced in June that it is partnering with OpenAI to put the company’s latest model, ChatGPT-4o, into its new iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems. The company’s voice assistant will be able to “tap into ChatGPT’s expertise when it might be helpful,” Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, said.

The release of Apple Intelligence is anticipated to propel the company forward in the AI race, which it has fallen behind in. Apple’s partnership with OpenAI is also expected to help it catch up with rivals Google and Microsoft. But while ChatGPT will be offered to Apple users for free, the company reportedly doesn’t plan to pay for the chatbot, and thinks exposure to OpenAI’s technology is equal to or even greater than the money.