A.I.

Nvidia isn't going back to China anytime soon, CEO signals

Jensen Huang had previously said that Nvidia's business in China is now “100% out,” describing a collapse from “95% market share to 0%”

ByQuartz Staff
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Friday played down the possibility of his company selling its AI chips in China anytime soon, as restrictions have left Nvidia basically wiped out of the Chinese market.

“There are no active discussions," Huang said in Taiwan, in remarks reported by Bloomberg. “Currently, we’re not planning to ship anything to China. It’s up to China when they would like Nvidia products to go back to serve the Chinese market. I look forward to them changing their policy, and hopefully we’ll be able to serve the Chinese market again.”

There had been speculation that a new trade deal between the U.S. and China might pave the way for Nvidia to sell its advanced Blackwell AI chips to Chinese companies. But even as the countries struck a trade war truce late last month, President Donald Trump indicated that Nvidia will have to reserve its most advanced chips for U.S. companies and hold them back from China and other countries.

Huang said last month that the company’s China business is now “100% out,” describing a collapse from “95% market share to 0%” as U.S. and Chinese policy slammed the door on the company from both sides.

“In all of our forecasts, we assume zero for China,” he said at a Citadel Securities event. “If anything happens there — which I hope it will — that will be a bonus.”

At the company's annual developers conference last week in Washington, Huang said China has "made it very clear that they don’t want Nvidia to be there right now. I hope that will change in the future.”

Nvidia stock was down 1.4% in premarket trading on Friday. The shares have fallen almost 9% over the last five days amid a broader selloff in tech stocks.

