A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump dismissed the value of U.S.-Canada trade in a Truth Social post, specifically declaring that the United States doesn’t need Canadian cars, energy, or lumber.
In a stark warning, billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said that even a partial retreat by President Donald Trump on his aggressive tariff policies won’t be enough to spare the stock market from deeper losses.
The Trump administration is restarting collections on defaulted federal student loans beginning Monday, May 5, targeting more than five million borrowers who haven’t made payments in months — or, in some cases, years.
Palantir (PLTR) reported strong first-quarter results after the close on Monday, showcasing rapid growth across its U.S. operations — but that wasn’t enough to satisfy Wall Street. Shares of the AI and data analytics software provider dropped as much as 15% on Tuesday, a sharp slide for a stock that’s risen almost 1,000% in the last 5 years.
The Trump administration restarted collections on defaulted federal student loans this month, targeting more than five million borrowers who haven’t made payments in months — or, in some cases, years.