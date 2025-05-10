How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup

About
Money & Markets

A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup

Plus, Trump talks tough on Canada — while importing more cars, lumber, and oil

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Paul Morigi (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

An Apple executive sparked a Google stock selloff. Don’t panic, analyst says

An Apple executive sparked a Google stock selloff. Don’t panic, analyst says

Image for article titled A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Google (GOOGL) stock slid 7% on Wednesday after Apple’s (AAPL) head of services, Eddy Cue, dropped a bombshell during antitrust testimony: Safari search volume had declined in April for the first time in over two decades.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

Jamie Dimon on Trump’s tariff blitz: ‘Too large, too big, and too aggressive’

Jamie Dimon on Trump’s tariff blitz: ‘Too large, too big, and too aggressive’

Image for article titled A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon had some critical words for President Donald Trump’s tariffs — but he said he also understands the intent behind them.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

Trump talks tough on Canada — while importing more cars, lumber, and oil

Trump talks tough on Canada — while importing more cars, lumber, and oil

Image for article titled A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump dismissed the value of U.S.-Canada trade in a Truth Social post, specifically declaring that the United States doesn’t need Canadian cars, energy, or lumber.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

A billionaire hedge fund manager has a chilling stock market warning

A billionaire hedge fund manager has a chilling stock market warning

Image for article titled A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

In a stark warning, billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said that even a partial retreat by President Donald Trump on his aggressive tariff policies won’t be enough to spare the stock market from deeper losses.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Student loan collections are back on today. Here’s what to know

Student loan collections are back on today. Here’s what to know

Image for article titled A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

The Trump administration is restarting collections on defaulted federal student loans beginning Monday, May 5, targeting more than five million borrowers who haven’t made payments in months — or, in some cases, years.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

The trade war is making America more reliant on foreign goods, not less — at least for now

The trade war is making America more reliant on foreign goods, not less — at least for now

Image for article titled A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in March, rising to $140.5 billion — a 14% jump from February’s revised $123.2 billion, according to new data released Tuesday by the Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Microsoft is stealing Amazon’s thunder in the cloud — and AI

Microsoft is stealing Amazon’s thunder in the cloud — and AI

Image for article titled A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

With almost $10 trillion in combined market cap across Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Meta (META), last week’s Big Tech earnings weren’t just dry corporate updates. They were market-moving events.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Palantir stock sinks 15% because the AI boom isn’t enough for Wall Street

Palantir stock sinks 15% because the AI boom isn’t enough for Wall Street

Image for article titled A Google stock panic, Microsoft vs. Amazon, and Jamie Dimon on tariffs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Palantir (PLTR) reported strong first-quarter results after the close on Monday, showcasing rapid growth across its U.S. operations — but that wasn’t enough to satisfy Wall Street. Shares of the AI and data analytics software provider dropped as much as 15% on Tuesday, a sharp slide for a stock that’s risen almost 1,000% in the last 5 years.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least

The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least

The Trump administration restarted collections on defaulted federal student loans this month, targeting more than five million borrowers who haven’t made payments in months — or, in some cases, years.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

11 / 11