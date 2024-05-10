Microsoft's AI, Apple's new iPads, and Mark Zuckerberg's Threads vs. Elon Musk's X: Tech news roundup

This week, reports surfaced that Apple is developing its own AI chips to sit in data centers and power AI applications. While there are few details on that project, Apple did release details about its new chip, the M4, for its latest iPad Pro that’s capable of efficiently running AI workloads.

In the meantime, Reddit gave a sunny first-quarter earnings report that sent its stock price soaring 15%, and Bloomberg kicked off its annual tech conference in San Francisco on Thursday.

Quartz rounds up the biggest tech news stories of the week.