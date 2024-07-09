A.I.

Apple just became the first company ever to hit a $3.5 trillion market cap

The tech giant's stock price has soared since it unveiled Apple Intelligence last month

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WDC) in Cupertino, California on June 10, 2024.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WDC) in Cupertino, California on June 10, 2024.
Photo: NIC COURY/AFP (Getty Images)
In This Story
AAPLMSFTNVDA

Apple shares hit their highest price ever on Tuesday. Apple’s stock price finished the day at nearly $229, pushing the tech giant’s market capitalization to just over $3.5 trillion — the highest value any company has ever achieved.

Suggested Reading

Tale of 2 playbooks: As mom and pop rush in, the smart money backs off
Chili's sets its sights on McDonald's with its new offering
Starbucks will serve up a new barista dress code to focus on this 'iconic' item
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tale of 2 playbooks: As mom and pop rush in, the smart money backs off
Chili's sets its sights on McDonald's with its new offering
Starbucks will serve up a new barista dress code to focus on this 'iconic' item
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

While Apple had a rough start to the year, its stock price has soared since it unveiled its artificial intelligence initiative called Apple Intelligence in early June at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple was quiet on AI until the Apple Intelligence unveiling, but now the company is going all in. Apple is working with OpenAI to put ChatGPT on the next iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems, and last week it snagged an OpenAI board seat. Apple’s historic rival Microsoft also has a board seat at the AI startup.

Advertisement

Related Content

Apple just got an OpenAI board seat. That's probably bad for Microsoft
Apple will invest $500 billion in the U.S. with a focus on AI

Related Content

Apple just got an OpenAI board seat. That's probably bad for Microsoft
Apple will invest $500 billion in the U.S. with a focus on AI
Advertisement

Apple and Microsoft have been neck-and-neck in the race to a seat as the world’s most valuable company over the last month. Microsoft’s major push into AI over the past year helped it surpass Apple’s market capitalization for the first time since 2021 in January. Apple finally caught up in June, before falling behind Microsoft again. Now, it’s caught back up — and become the most valuable company to ever exist (in terms of market capitalization).

Advertisement

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft to all achieve $4 trillion market capitalizations over the next year. The question is — which tech giant will get there first? Apple may be ahead now, but it could just as easily fall behind Microsoft again as the two keep trading places as the world’s most valuable company.