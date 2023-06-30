Apple’s valuation tops $3 trillion

Apple’s valuation exceeded $3 trillion for the second time in its history on Friday (June 30), a landmark event for the most valuable company in the world.



The Cupertino, California–based technology giant hit the milestone once before, briefly topping $3 trillion with a $182.86 stock price on January 3 before closing below that threshold later in the day.

Apple has benefited recently from a broader bounce back in the tech sector, as well as rebounding iPhone sales and excitement over its Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which will be released early next year.

There aren’t many trillion-dollar companies

There are only six companies with a trillion-dollar valuation—and five of them are tech firms. Apple is trailed directly by computing giant Microsoft Corp. ($2.5 trillion), which was briefly the world’s most valuable company in 2021 amid severe strains on the global supply chain. Microsoft was buoyed by its large cloud services business.

Next on the list is state-backed oil and gas company Saudi Aramco ($2 trillion), the only non-tech business worth more than $1 trillion. Saudi Aramco is followed by Google parent Alphabet ($1.5 trillion), e-commerce and cloud leader Amazon ($1.3 trillion), and chip maker Nvidia ($1 trillion).



Nvidia is the latest entrant to the trillion-dollar club, riding a wave of artificial intelligence hype to financial success. In May, the Santa Clara, California–based company’s market capitalization rose nearly $200 billion in a single day.

Apple was the first to $1 trillion and $2 trillion too

At the time of writing, Apple’s stock held at $192.86 per share, good for a market cap of $3.033 trillion.



Apple wasn’t just the first company to top a $3 trillion valuation. It was also the first to surpass $1 trillion in 2018 as well as $2 trillion in 2020.