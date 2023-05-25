Advertisement

Company of interest: PetroChina Co.

Globally, Nvidia is far from breaking a stock-rally record. Chinese oil and gas company PetroChina, the listed arm of the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), added almost $600 billion in its first day of trading in Shanghai in November 2007.

Advertisement

Related stories

💰 The global AI frenzy has nearly doubled Nvidia CEO’s wealth

💸 Apple is not pulling back on stock buybacks

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast, and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.