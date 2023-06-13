Advertisement

Quotable: Apple’s stock’s 2023 rally will continue

“Apple is just as likely to perform well in a risk-on environment as a risk-off one. You can’t expect 20-30% returns from here, but I’d rather park my money here than in a Treasury. There is a lot of opportunity for growth even in a tough market, and it pays a dividend, buys back a ton of stock, and has this incredibly strong balance sheet, all of which is attractive to investors.” —Sylvia Jablonski, chief executive officer of Defiance ETFs

Fun fact: Apple holds all trillion-dollar valuation records

Apple was the first company to breach a $1 trillion valuation in August 2018, and the first to surpass $2 trillion two years after that milestone.

Other companies like tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet have breached the barrier since, and so has oil giant Saudi Aramco from halfway around the world, but Apple still holds the pole position.

A non-exhaustive list of things Apple’s valuation already dwarfs

🌎 The GDP of major economies like Italy, Canada, and South Korea

🚀 The combined total of NASA’s annual budget between 1958, when it was founded, and 2022

📈 Many stock exchanges around the world, including Saudi’s Tadawul, Toronto Stock Exchange, and Taiwan Stock Exchange, among others

🧑🏽‍⚖️ The most expensive thing ever sold at an auction: Leonardo Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi was bought by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in New York in 2017 for $450.3 million.

Even at an unprecedented $3 trillion, Apple’s valuation would still be half of the $6.4 trillion American taxpayer money the US has spent on wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan, since they began in 2001.

