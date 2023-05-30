Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook also met with Modi in April as the tech giant seeks to move some of its supply chain outside of China.

Foxconn is reportedly planning to expand its existing factory site in India’s southeastern city of Chennai, while competitor Pegatron is in talks to open its second Indian factory, according to Reuters. Earlier this month, local authorities in the Indian state of Telangana announced that Foxconn started building a new $500 million factory.

