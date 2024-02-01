Apple stock falls even after earnings beat Wall Street's expectations

Apple’s shares fell during after-hours trading even after the company’s earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations.



Revenues in the first quarter (ended Dec. 31) hit $119.6 billion, about $1.6 billion more than forecasted by analysts surveyed by FactSet. Earnings per share reached $2.18, also more than the $2.10 predicted and 16% higher than the year-ago period.

But even with its bright report, Apple shares fell as much as 3.3% after the bell to $180.60. That’s much lower than the stock’s high of nearly $196 in the week following the release of its pricey mixed-reality headsets, Apple Vision Pro, on Jan. 17.

Concerns have loomed that demand for Vision Pro headsets and the iPhone 15 won’t hold.

Another worry on the minds of investors: Apple is losing ground in China. Sales in the country fell about 13% during the first quarter to $20.8 billion from last year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he remains “very optimistic about China in the long term” when analysts asked him about the slump on a call Thursday afternoon (Feb. 1).