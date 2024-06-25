Apple rejected Meta's attempt to put its AI on the iPhone, report says

As Apple explores partnerships to put established AI chatbots on its iPhones, it will not be looking to Meta.

A report from the Wall Street Journal this weekend, citing unnamed sources, said Apple was exploring a deal with Meta to put its AI chatbot, Llama, on its devices. But a new report Tuesday from Bloomberg, also citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said Apple rejected such a deal. One reason Apple turned down Meta, Bloomerg reported, was its concerns over the company’s privacy policies. The tech giants have disagreed over Apple’s 2021 privacy changes that Meta said wiped out $10 billion of its revenue in 2022.

Apple unveiled its simply-named collection of AI features, Apple Intelligence, during its Worldwide Developers Conference in early June. The tech giant also announced its deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into the next iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems.

Apple’s leadership also said it intends to add other models such as Google’s Gemini in the future. Apple is in talks with Anthropic — an AI upstart known for prioritizing safe and responsible AI — as well, Bloomberg reported.

Apple Intelligence is taking on the complex task of ensuring safety and personalization in the competitive AI market. Meta, meanwhile, has been repeatedly cited for its privacy issues and half-baked solutions to those problems. Apple and Meta did not immediately respond to Quartz’s requests for comment.