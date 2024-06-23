Business News

Apple is exploring an AI deal with Meta

The Wall Street Journal reported that the two tech rivals may be finding common ground around the technology

By
Morgan Haefner
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Apple is exploring an AI deal with Meta
Photo: Annice Lyn (Getty Images)
In This Story
AAPL-2.46%META-4.31%GOOGL-5.03%

It looks like OpenAI isn’t the only company that Apple is looking to set up AI shop with.

Suggested Reading

BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup
The 10 quietest cars, trucks, and SUVs you can buy right now, according to Car and Driver
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup
The 10 quietest cars, trucks, and SUVs you can buy right now, according to Car and Driver
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Apple is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence partnership with Meta, according to the Wall Street Journal. Under the deal, Meta would integrate its AI capabilities into Apple Intelligence, the internal generative AI project Apple announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month. It’s where Apple also revealed a partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to its operating systems.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia's stock surge, ChatGPT on iPhones, and OpenAI rakes in cash: AI news roundup
Apple isn't even paying OpenAI to put ChatGPT on iPhones, report says

Related Content

Nvidia's stock surge, ChatGPT on iPhones, and OpenAI rakes in cash: AI news roundup
Apple isn't even paying OpenAI to put ChatGPT on iPhones, report says

An Apple-Meta AI partnership isn’t the most obvious melding. The tech giants have disagreed over Apple’s 2021 privacy changes that Meta said wiped out $10 billion of its revenue in 2022. Plus, Meta has been telling advertisers to use a workaround to avoid fees that Apple charges for boosted posts, according to the Journal.

But even if the potential partnership comes to fruition, it’s far from the only one that Apple is pursuing with tech rivals. Outside of its AI relationship with OpenAI and burgeoning one with Meta, Apple is also working with Google on AI integration, as well as startups like Anthropic and Perplexity, according to the report.