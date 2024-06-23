Apple is exploring an AI deal with Meta

It looks like OpenAI isn’t the only company that Apple is looking to set up AI shop with.

Apple is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence partnership with Meta, according to the Wall Street Journal. Under the deal, Meta would integrate its AI capabilities into Apple Intelligence, the internal generative AI project Apple announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month. It’s where Apple also revealed a partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to its operating systems.

An Apple-Meta AI partnership isn’t the most obvious melding. The tech giants have disagreed over Apple’s 2021 privacy changes that Meta said wiped out $10 billion of its revenue in 2022. Plus, Meta has been telling advertisers to use a workaround to avoid fees that Apple charges for boosted posts, according to the Journal.

But even if the potential partnership comes to fruition, it’s far from the only one that Apple is pursuing with tech rivals. Outside of its AI relationship with OpenAI and burgeoning one with Meta, Apple is also working with Google on AI integration, as well as startups like Anthropic and Perplexity, according to the report.