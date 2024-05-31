A.I.

Apple's big Siri upgrade will let you control apps with your voice, report says

The virtual assistant will be able to send or delete emails, and open specific publications on Apple News

Britney Nguyen
Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, is reportedly getting an artificial intelligence overhaul that will let people control apps with their voices.

Siri’s new system, powered by large language models, or LLMs — a core part of generative AI technology like chatbots — will enable the virtual assistant to control more features within apps, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The overhaul is one part of Apple’s venture into the AI space, and the upgrade will be unveiled at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10, per Bloomberg. Siri’s new capabilities on iPhone and iPad include being able to send or delete emails, open specific publications on Apple News, and summarizing an article, according to the publication. At first, Siri will only be able to process one request at a time, but eventually will be able to handle a string of commands, Bloomberg reported. AI will reportedly be used to analyze what users are doing on their Apple devices to automatically enable Siri’s new features. Siri’s upgraded capabilities will only work with Apple’s in-house apps at first, and they’ll debut next year — after the initial release of iOS 18, sources told Bloomberg. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple has been working on a deal with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to put the chatbot on iPhones, while also seeking a partnership with Google to use its Gemini AI software on its devices, Bloomberg reported, adding that Apple software leader Craig Federighi has told the company’s engineering teams to develop AI features for upcoming operating system updates.

Siri remains a major part of Apple’s efforts to keep up in the AI race. Earlier this month, the New York Times reported a new AI-powered Siri would be “more conversational and versatile,” and be able to chat instead of just respond to questions.