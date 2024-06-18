Apple has shelved a new model of its Vision Pro headset as sales decline, report says

In This Story AAPL +0.75%

Apple has reportedly shelved the next model of its upscale Vision headset to focus on creating a cheaper version of the augmented reality device.

The Information reported Tuesday that Apple told at least one supplier that it paused working on the new, high-end model of the Vision Pro, which currently retails for an eye-popping $3,500.

The company is instead reportedly working on creating a more affordable augmented reality headset as sales of the Vision Pro dramatically slow.

The technology giant had at one point planned to release both a regular version and the Pro at the same time, The Information reports, and now hopes to release a more standard headset with fewer abilities by the end of next year.

The Vision Pro debuted in February to tough reviews, with many finding it uncomfortable to wear and lacking in content. People with the headsets aren’t using them nearly as much as other Apple products, and many have complained that the technology is isolating and impractical.

Still, the headsets flew off the shelves when they were first released and Apple reported 180,000 units were sold on its January pre-order weekend. But sales have now greatly slowed, with some stores reportedly just selling a few each week.

One supplier making the Vision Pro halved its production in May in response to fledgling demand, according to The Information