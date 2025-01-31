Apple Watch owners stand to benefit from $20 million settlement

This story incorporates reporting from MacRumors, Mactrast, Android Authority and ZDNet.



Apple has agreed to a $20 million settlement concerning a lawsuit about battery issues affecting some early models of the Apple Watch. The lawsuit alleged that the batteries in certain models of the Apple Watch ballooned or swelled, causing damage to the devices. As part of this legal agreement, Apple will compensate eligible users, resolving claims that these battery problems led to potential safety issues.

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

The settlement applies to owners of select Apple Watch models, specifically the Series 0, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3. These models, produced between 2015 and 2017, have been subject to complaints about battery swelling. It is important for watch owners to check which model they own, as only certain units are covered under this settlement. The issue revolves around batteries expanding and potentially detaching the screen or causing components within the device to fail.

Claimants, especially those without active AppleCare warranties, have been facing challenges in having their devices repaired or replaced. Eligible Apple Watch owners who experienced such battery issues are poised to receive compensation, which will be determined based on the nature and severity of the problem experienced. Legal proceedings emphasized that the battery problems posed consumer safety risks, prompting technology critics and watchdogs to call for greater accountability and transparency from the tech giant.

Advertisement

To receive a share of the $20 million settlement, eligible users must submit a claim through an official legal framework set by the courts. Current instructions indicate that the process necessitates providing proof of ownership as well as documentation illustrating the battery issue. The deadline for submitting claims is forthcoming, with the exact date yet to be publicly disclosed by Apple and the overseeing legal entities.

Advertisement

Apple has not admitted to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, a common stance in legal agreements of this nature. The company had previously offered replacement services for some affected customers, but this resolution marks a broader effort to address grievances from Apple Watch owners en masse. This settlement covers U.S.-based customers, and it’s unclear if similar actions will be pursued in other regions such as the E.U. or Asia.

Advertisement

The resolution of this case reflects a broader trend of tech companies confronting legal claims related to product performance issues. As wearable technology evolves, battery safety remains a significant concern due to the proximity of these gadgets to the user’s body and the potential hazards posed by malfunctioning components. Legal experts suggest that cases like this may push companies to enhance product testing and accountability practices.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.