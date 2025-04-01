It's April Fools' Day. Here's how major companies are having a laugh

April Fools’ Day is everyone’s favorite excuse to finally bust out a prank. Major corporations — or their social media managers and marketing heads, to be more precise — aren’t any different.
For them, April Fools’ Day is a time to drum up publicity, collect new social media followers, and, sometimes, offer discounts on actual products. Here are what some companies have in store this year.
Welch’s luxe strawberry
Customers at Erewhon, a California-based upscale grocery chain, are no strangers to expensive food. But even they were outraged by the company’s $19 strawberries.
“It’s from Kyoto in Japan and apparently it’s, like, the best-tasting strawberry in the entire world,” influencer Alyssa Antoci said as she brought the strawberry to the attention of social media goers. The reaction from many was less than impressed. “This is so dystopian,” said one social media user.
But still — as with most anything trendy — Erewhon’s $19 strawberry eventually went out of stock. That’s where Welch Foods comes in.
“INTRODUCING the NEW $19 Welch’s Fruit Snacks Single Strawberry,” Welch’s said in an Instagram post.
“Our most luxurious and precious fruit snack yet, bursting with decadent strawberry flavor,” the post reads. “Indulge in the ultimate, single-bite experience — because some moments are too precious to share.”
Bevi’s bacon bubblegum
Bacon Bubblegum? Cheddar Chocolate Milk? How about Banana Blue Cheese?
All those flavors — and more — are coming out of Bevi, the Boston-based smart water cooler company. Each will be available only on April 1.
“At Bevi, we’re all about pushing the boundaries of hydration,” the company said in a statement attributed to “an unnamed spokesperson who later refused to comment further.” The “spokesperson” added: “This collection is proof that just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should — but we did it anyway.”
Here’s how the company describes its “sweet and savory” collection:
Bacon Bubblegum – The smoky sizzle of bacon meets the nostalgic chew of bubblegum. Breakfast? Dessert? Who knows, but it’s here.
Habanero Honeydew – Refreshing melon followed by an unexpected spicy kick. The ultimate game of hydration roulette.
Pineapple Pretzel – A tropical classic with a suspiciously salty aftertaste.
Cheddar Chocolate Milk – This rich, cheesy, chocolatey experiment is what happens when the laws of flavor are defied.
Red Velvet Ranch – Decadent, tangy, and just a little concerning. Ranch lovers rejoice!
In partnership with Carnival Cruise Line (CCL), Duolingo announced on Monday a five-year cruise that promises to take language learners across the world.
The “Duolingo World Cruise” promises to help its guests speak like a local in every port of call, whether that means ordering tapas in Spain or debating philosophy in Greece. Carnival is even unveiling a new ship: The Carnival Gufo (Owl).
“At Duolingo, we help language learners prepare for real-world conversations,” said Georgia Audi, head of global partnerships at Duolingo. “So we thought: what if we gave learners even more conversation practice through five years of full immersion, with no hiding from Duo the Owl?”
But let’s be real, five years is a long time, especially for a cruise. So, Duolingo is also offering a free month-long trial of its Super Duolingo subscription plan. Carnival also has offers for a shorter cruise.
The Duolingo WORLD CRUISE on Carnival!
Califa Farms’ joltin’ joe
If caffeine isn’t enough to give you that morning jolt, Califa Farms has just the thing. The 15-year-old maker of plant-based milks and creamers is unveiling a zesty innovation: PepperMilk. Unlike the company’s usual creamy drinks, this one has Tabasco hot sauce in it, which is sure to give your morning coffee a little extra oomph.
Bodyarmor’s hockey hair
The Stanley Cup playoffs are just a few weeks away. According to Bodyarmor (KO) SuperDrink, there’s no better way to get ready than using its new Sports Performance Shampoo.
Not only does the shampoo promise no artificial dyes, but it also has “REAL ingredients,” the brand touts. Bodyarmor’s first product to branch out of the sports drink space has one key ingredient: electrolytes.
“Bodyarmor transformed the sports drink category with its better-for-you hydration options and now we’re excited to do the same in the hair care category with Bodyarmor Sports Performance Shampoo,” Tom Gargiulo, the brand’s chief marketing officer.
“We’re always looking to innovate and provide consumers with options to meet their needs, and we can’t wait to showcase our latest game-changer yet,” he added.
The shampoo — spawned from a partnership with Great Clips — promises to hydrate, strengthen, protect, restore, and volumize hair.
7-Eleven’s mysterious donut
7-Eleven (SVNDY) has decided to get in on the April Fool’s fun, debuting what it called a limited-edition “mystery donut.”
“It may seem like a prank, but it’s no joke! This mystery donut is hitting stores, offering a fun and unexpected treat to shake up your day!” Brandon Brown, the retailer’s senior vice president overseeing fresh foods, said in a statement.
The Bismark-style donut could have either a “sweet treat or an unexpected flavor twist,” the company said in a press release. Mysterious indeed.
7-Eleven is also advertising a $5,000 giveaway through April 29, with customers eligible to win each day.