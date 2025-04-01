It's April Fools' Day. Here's how major companies are having a laugh

Customers at Erewhon, a California-based upscale grocery chain, are no strangers to expensive food. But even they were outraged by the company’s $19 strawberries.

“It’s from Kyoto in Japan and apparently it’s, like, the best-tasting strawberry in the entire world,” influencer Alyssa Antoci said as she brought the strawberry to the attention of social media goers. The reaction from many was less than impressed. “This is so dystopian,” said one social media user.

But still — as with most anything trendy — Erewhon’s $19 strawberry eventually went out of stock. That’s where Welch Foods comes in.

“INTRODUCING the NEW $19 Welch’s Fruit Snacks Single Strawberry,” Welch’s said in an Instagram post.

“Our most luxurious and precious fruit snack yet, bursting with decadent strawberry flavor,” the post reads. “Indulge in the ultimate, single-bite experience — because some moments are too precious to share.”