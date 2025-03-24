Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Nearly every Cybertruck has been recalled. Here's all the other car recalls this month you should know about

Autos

Nearly every Cybertruck has been recalled. Here's all the other car recalls this month you should know about

Ford and Lincoln have also issued recalls recently

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled Nearly every Cybertruck has been recalled. Here&#39;s all the other car recalls this month you should know about
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) issued its eighth Cybertruck recall last week, this time over faulty exterior panels that could become a road hazard.

The Austin, Texas-based automaker said the Cybertruck’s stainless-steel exterior trim panel, also known as a cant rail, can delaminate and detach from the electric pickup. That could leave the part lying on the road, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects virtually all Cybertrucks sold since Tesla officially began delivering the model in November 2023. Tesla made 46,096 units in total through Feb. 27, according to the recall notice. The company sold the majority of those Cybertrucks — 38,965 vehicles, according to Cox Automotive’s estimates — in 2024.

But Cybertrucks aren’t the only vehicle currently experiencing issues. Continue reading to see which other vehicles have recalls out.

Additional reporting by William Gavin.

Ford Edge

Image for article titled Nearly every Cybertruck has been recalled. Here&#39;s all the other car recalls this month you should know about
Photo: Ford

Some Ford (F) Edges made between 2021-2022 that have been recalled once before are facing another thanks to faulty back-up camera displays. The NHTSA believes about 2,300 vehicles are effected.

Ford Explorer

Image for article titled Nearly every Cybertruck has been recalled. Here&#39;s all the other car recalls this month you should know about
Photo: Ford

Certain 2020-2023 Ford Explorers are being recalled because the “video output may fail” on their rearview cameras, the NHTSA said.

Lincoln Navigator and Corsair

Image for article titled Nearly every Cybertruck has been recalled. Here&#39;s all the other car recalls this month you should know about
Photo: Lincoln

Certain Lincoln Navigators made between 2020-2023 and some Lincoln Corsairs made between 2020-2022 are also being recalled due to rearview camera issues.

Ford Bronco Sport

Image for article titled Nearly every Cybertruck has been recalled. Here&#39;s all the other car recalls this month you should know about
Photo: Ford

Ford Bronco Sports made between 2021-2024 are being recalled due to the sudden loss of drive power from undetected low batteries.

Ford Maverick

Image for article titled Nearly every Cybertruck has been recalled. Here&#39;s all the other car recalls this month you should know about
Photo: Ford (Getty Images)

Some Ford Mavericks made between 2022 and 2023 are facing the same issue as the Ford Bronco Sport, losing drive power due to an undetected low battery.

Ford Super Duty F-250 and F-350

Image for article titled Nearly every Cybertruck has been recalled. Here&#39;s all the other car recalls this month you should know about
Photo: Ford

Certain 2023 Super Duty F-250s and F-350s made in 2023 are being recalled because the “driver and front passenger windows may fail to detect an obstacle while closing and not reverse direction as intended,” the NHTSA said.

