Nearly every Cybertruck has been recalled. Here's all the other car recalls this month you should know about

Tesla (TSLA) issued its eighth Cybertruck recall last week, this time over faulty exterior panels that could become a road hazard.

The Austin, Texas-based automaker said the Cybertruck’s stainless-steel exterior trim panel, also known as a cant rail, can delaminate and detach from the electric pickup. That could leave the part lying on the road, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects virtually all Cybertrucks sold since Tesla officially began delivering the model in November 2023. Tesla made 46,096 units in total through Feb. 27, according to the recall notice. The company sold the majority of those Cybertrucks — 38,965 vehicles, according to Cox Automotive’s estimates — in 2024.

But Cybertrucks aren’t the only vehicle currently experiencing issues. Continue reading to see which other vehicles have recalls out.

Additional reporting by William Gavin.