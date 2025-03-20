Tesla recalls all the Cybertrucks it's ever sold in the U.S.

In This Story TSLA -0.42%

Tesla (TSLA-0.42% ) has issued its eighth Cybertruck recall, this time over faulty exterior panels that could become a road hazard.

The Austin, Texas-based automaker said the Cybertruck’s stainless-steel exterior trim panel, also known as a cant rail, can delaminate and detach from the electric pickup. That could leave the part lying on the road, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects virtually all Cybertrucks sold since Tesla officially began delivering the model in November 2023, although just 1% of the vehicles are expected to have the defective part. Tesla made 46,096 units in total through Feb. 27, according to the recall notice. The company sold the majority of those Cybertrucks — 38,965 vehicles, according to Cox Automotive’s estimates — in 2024.

The issue has yet to be corrected at Tesla’s factory near Austin, Texas as of March 18, Tuesday, the company said in the notice. Vehicles currently being made at the factory will begin receiving a fix “on or around” Friday, while units already made but still held by Tesla will be retrofitted with the new part.

The issue, which Tesla said it first became aware of in January, has not led to any collisions or injuries that Tesla knows of, according to the notice. However, 151 warranty claims may be related to the issue. Tesla said it would replace the cant rail assembly with a more durable part at no cost to customers. Owners will be notified on May 19.

Tesla is also working on swapping out some of the battery technology used in the $80,000 Cybertruck. The senior director of Tesla’s 4680 cells told tech news site The Information that it would equip the trucks with dry cathodes, potentially shaving off some production costs.

Thursday’s recall adds to the latest spate of bad news for Tesla, which has been grappling with increased public scrutiny after CEO Elon Musk became the biggest financial backer of President Donald Trump’s campaign and an eventual White House senior advisor. Musk now leads the Department of Government Efficiency, which prioritizes cost-cutting and may be popular in theory but facing pushback.

“Takedown Tesla” protests have been organized against Musk, while critical owners of Tesla stock — and other investors fearing a crash — have been selling their shares. Acts of vandalism against Tesla facilities and vehicles have become more frequent, even pushing Tesla out of a major Canadian auto show whose organizers were worried about backlash.

Read More: Trump is trying to save Tesla from the anti-Elon Musk crowd

Analysts widely expect first-quarter sales to come in below their initial expectations as Tesla’s brand damage grows. Some of those losses could be mitigated if conservatives — urged on by major Trump administration officials — purchase their own electric vehicles to support Musk.