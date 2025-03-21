Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) reports earnings

In This Story ARMP 0.00%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP0.00% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Armata's focus on developing bacteriophage therapeutics to treat antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has completed three Phase 2 trials using phage cocktails against bacterial pathogens, with plans for Phase 3 clinical studies.

Armata's lead candidate, AP-PA02, is aimed at treating chronic pulmonary infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company reported positive results from the SWARM-P.a. and Tailwind studies, showing AP-PA02's potential as a monotherapy.

AP-SA02, targeting Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, is another key candidate. The diSArm study evaluated its safety and efficacy, with topline data expected in the first half of 2025.

The company received a $21.6 million award from the U.S. Department of Defense to support the development of AP-SA02. This funding is part of a multi-year agreement with the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium.

Armata's financials show a net loss of $18.9 million for 2024, with an accumulated deficit of $327.7 million. The company raised $35 million through a credit agreement with Innoviva, its principal stockholder.

The company plans to raise additional capital through equity offerings, debt financings, and strategic collaborations to support ongoing research and development activities.

Armata's operations are subject to significant regulatory requirements, and the company faces competition from other biotechnology firms developing similar therapies.

The filing also highlights the company's efforts in enhancing manufacturing processes to ensure the commercial viability of its phage products.

Armata's headquarters are located in Los Angeles, California, with research and development facilities in Marina del Rey and Sydney, Australia.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 21, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.