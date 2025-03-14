Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) reports earnings

In This Story AROW +2.07%

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW+2.07% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

The filing includes financial statements showing a net income of $29.7 million for 2024, compared to $30.1 million in 2023. The company's diluted earnings per share remained at $1.77 for both years.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

Arrow reported a net interest income of $111.7 million for 2024, an increase from $104.8 million in 2023. This was primarily due to higher interest income outpacing the growth in interest expense.

Advertisement

The provision for credit losses was $5.2 million in 2024, up from $3.4 million in 2023, driven by loan growth and changes in the portfolio mix.

Advertisement

Non-interest income decreased by 3.6% to $28.1 million in 2024, with a notable net loss on securities of $2.9 million compared to a loss of $92 thousand in 2023.

Advertisement

Non-interest expense increased by 4.5% to $97.3 million in 2024, largely due to higher salaries and employee benefits.

Arrow's total assets were $4.3 billion at the end of 2024, an increase of 3.3% from the previous year, driven by loan growth.

Advertisement

The company's total loan balances reached $3.4 billion, with a loan growth of 5.8% for the year.

Arrow's total deposits were $3.8 billion at the end of 2024, reflecting a 3.8% increase from 2023.

Advertisement

Arrow's total shareholders’ equity was $400.9 million at year-end 2024, up 5.6% from the previous year, with a book value per share increase of 6.8%.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Arrow Financial Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.