Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) reports earnings

In This Story ASRT +0.65%

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT+0.65% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The filing reports net product sales of $120.8 million in 2024, a decrease from $149.5 million in 2023. ROLVEDON, a key product acquired through a merger with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, contributed $60.1 million to the sales.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Assertio recorded a net loss from operations of $24.5 million in 2024, compared to a loss of $254.1 million in 2023. The comprehensive loss was $21.6 million in 2024, down from $331.9 million in 2023.

Advertisement

The company faced increased competition from generic products, particularly impacting INDOCIN sales, which fell to $26.8 million in 2024 from $87.2 million in 2023.

Advertisement

Assertio's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments exceeded $100 million as of December 31, 2024, which the company expects to be sufficient to fund operations and potential business development.

Advertisement

The company is involved in various legal proceedings, including opioid-related litigation and antitrust cases, which could affect its financial condition and operations.

Assertio's business strategy focuses on leveraging its commercial capabilities, financial position, and market opportunities to drive growth and value.

Advertisement

The company does not own manufacturing facilities and relies on third-party manufacturers, which poses risks if these partners fail to meet quality standards or contractual obligations.

Assertio's financial results are significantly impacted by management's estimates and assumptions, particularly concerning product returns, rebates, and the valuation of intangible assets.

Advertisement

The company continues to explore strategic transactions to enhance its product portfolio and commercial capabilities, but acknowledges the inherent risks and challenges in executing such strategies.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Assertio Holdings Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.