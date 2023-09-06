AstroNova: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period.

Advertisement

AstroNova shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT