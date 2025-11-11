It's rare that a federal holiday falls in the middle of the week, but when it comes to Veteran's Day, there's no flexibility on the date it is observed.

The day, which honors members of the U.S. Armed Forces, is one of four federal holidays that's locked to a specific day: November 11. It has been a federal and bank holiday for the better part of a century, but Donald Trump curiously re-announced it as a "new" national holiday in a Truth Social post in May. Trump reportedly wanted to rename Veterans Day to “Victory Day for World War I Day,” but was talked out of it or changed his mind.

Regardless, any federal holiday raises questions about what’s open and what’s closed. The good news for consumers is you shouldn't expect to find closed doors at many (or any) retail stores. If you're planning to visit a government office or the bank today, however, you could face disruption.

Here's a look at who's open and closed on Veterans Day 2025.

What is Veterans Day? This holiday is meant to honor the men and women, living and deceased, who have served in the country's military. It was originally known as Armistice Day, beginning with a 1919 proclamation by Woodrow Wilson. It became a legal federal holiday in 1938.

As for the rigidity of the Nov. 11 date, there's a good reason. On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, a cease fire (or armistice) went into effect between the Allied nations and Germany, which signaled the unofficial end of the First World War.

Are banks open on Veterans Day? No. Veterans Day is a federal holiday, meaning most banks will be closed. You can, of course, still make online transfers and use ATM machines to get cash or put money into your account.

Will there be any mail delivery on Veterans Day? Not in the traditional sense. The U.S. Postal Service is closed on Veteran's Day, but UPS and FedEx will conduct business as usual, including deliveries for all divisions. In addition, all of their drop off locations will have normal hours.

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day? The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets will be open. Their next scheduled holiday is Thanksgiving. The bond markets, however, are closed.

Are government offices open on Veterans Day? Federal offices will be closed. Similarly, most (but not necessarily all) city, county and state divisions will be shut down too.

Which retail and grocery stores are closed on Veterans Day? Virtually none. Major retailers keep their doors open, though some small businesses might take a day off as a show of respect.