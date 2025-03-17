ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) reports earnings

In This Story ATAI -1.35%

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI-1.35% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

The company reported a net loss attributable to ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stockholders of $149.3 million for the year, compared to $40.2 million in the previous year. The increase in net loss is attributed to continued research and development expenses and other operational costs.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

ATAI's pipeline includes several psychedelic and non-psychedelic programs targeting mental health disorders. Key programs include VLS-01 for treatment-resistant depression, EMP-01 for social anxiety disorder, and RL-007 for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

Advertisement

The company is engaged in strategic investments, including a significant stake in Beckley Psytech and Recognify Life Sciences, to advance its pipeline of mental health treatments.

Advertisement

ATAI's product candidates are in various stages of development, with some in preclinical and clinical trials. The company faces risks related to the regulatory approval process, competition, and potential changes in healthcare laws.

Advertisement

The filing details ATAI's intellectual property strategy, highlighting its portfolio of patents and pending applications. The company relies on both in-house development and strategic partnerships to advance its product candidates.

ATAI's operations are subject to various risks, including those related to its financial position, need for additional capital, and potential challenges in commercializing its product candidates.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges the competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry, with numerous companies developing therapies for similar indications.

ATAI emphasizes its commitment to addressing unmet needs in mental health treatment through innovative therapies, despite the challenges and uncertainties inherent in drug development.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the ATAI Life Sciences N.V. annual 10-K report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.