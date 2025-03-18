Atlantica Inc. (ALDA) reports earnings

In This Story ALDA 0.00%

Atlantica Inc. (ALDA0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing indicates that Atlantica Inc. is currently seeking potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, as it has not engaged in any material business operations since 1990.

As of December 31, 2024, Atlantica reported no assets and a working capital deficit, with total liabilities amounting to $5,647,830.

The company recorded a net loss of $394,670 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $378,946 for the previous year.

Atlantica's expenses are primarily attributed to general and administrative costs and interest expenses, with no revenue generated during the reported period.

The company is classified as a shell company and is currently reliant on its principal shareholder, Mirabella Holdings, LLC, to cover its operating expenses.

Atlantica's management plans to continue seeking acquisition opportunities, although there is no assurance of when or if such an acquisition will occur.

The company's principal shareholder, Mirabella Holdings, LLC, has provided loans to cover expenses, which amounted to $762,407 as of December 31, 2024, with accrued interest of $1,126,269.

Atlantica Inc. does not anticipate any changes in its operations until a suitable acquisition or merger is completed.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Atlantica Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 18, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.