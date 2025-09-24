Two of the most iconic tunics in television history will hit the auction block soon. The uniforms work by Leonard Nimoy's Mr. Spock and William Shatner's Captain Kirk in the "Star Trek" television series are going up for bids.

The uniforms are part of a collection from the estate of Dr. Stewart Berkowitz, who owned a notable amount of television history, including pieces from "The Honeymooners," "I Dream of Jeannie" and "Batman." It's the "Star Trek" items that are likely to turn the most heads, given the size of the show's fan base.

Heritage Auctions, which is hosting the sale, estimates the two uniforms will sell for more than $20,000 each. Also up for sale are a minidress worn by Nichelle Nichols' Lt. Uhura (with a starting bid of $10,000) and the alternative uniform Kirk wore in the "Mirror Mirror" episode (estimated sale price: $15,000).

If you're not a "Star Trek" fan and have lots of extra income, there are all sorts of collectors' items for sale, some with hefty price tags. Among the most notable are:

Batman and Robin costumes worn by Adam West and Burt Ward from the 1966 show – Starting bid of $200,000

Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman costume – Starting bid of $100,000

Caesar Romero's Joker outfit from the Batman television show – Starting bid of $25,000

Captain Kangaroo uniform – Starting bid of $5,000

Bozo the Clown costume – Starting bid of $1,000

Shoe Phone from "Get Smart" – Starting bid of $5,000

Cap worn by Gary Burghoff's "Radar" in M*A*S*H – Starting bid of $1,000

Hat worn by Alan Hale Jr.'s Skipper on Gilligan's Island – Starting bid of $5,000