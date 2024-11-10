Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs could reshape markets, but don't panic yet, Deutsche Bank exec says
Money & Markets

3 states where car loan interest rates are falling the most — 3 states where they're rising most

While auto loan interest rates are rising rapidly in some states, they're actually falling in a few states

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled 3 states where car loan interest rates are falling the most — 3 states where they&#39;re rising most
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Americans owe a collective $1.6 trillion in auto loan debt, and that number looks to continue rising, with the average bank currently financing car loans at 8%.

But when you look at the data by state, as WalletHub did, the numbers paint a more complex picture. While interest rates on cars are increasing rapidly in some states, in a select few others, rates are actually decreasing.

“Auto loans are unfortunately a necessity for many Americans, but there are plenty of good ways to decrease the amount of interest you’ll need to pay,” Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement. Lupo suggested comparing multiple loan offers before choosing one, and said if you see rates decreasing to not forget you can always refinance your loan.

WalletHub compared proprietary user data from Q2 2024 with data from Q3 2024 to see the states where auto loan interest rates increased the most and the least. Check out the results:

3rd in decreasing rates: Connecticut

Image for article titled 3 states where car loan interest rates are falling the most — 3 states where they&#39;re rising most
Photo: Ted Shaffrey (AP)

The average auto loan interest rate in Connecticut during the third quarter this year was 9.37%, down 0.11% from the second quarter.

2nd in decreasing rates: Delaware

Image for article titled 3 states where car loan interest rates are falling the most — 3 states where they&#39;re rising most
Photo: Jacqueline Larma (AP)

The average auto loan interest rate in Delaware during the third quarter this year was 10.97%, down 0.49% from the second quarter.

1st in decreasing rates: Vermont

Image for article titled 3 states where car loan interest rates are falling the most — 3 states where they&#39;re rising most
Photo: Toby Talbot (AP)

The average auto loan interest rate in Vermont during the third quarter this year was 8.36%, down 0.82% from the second quarter.

3rd in increasing rates: Alaska

Image for article titled 3 states where car loan interest rates are falling the most — 3 states where they&#39;re rising most
Photo: Dan Joling (AP)

The average auto loan interest rate in Alaska during the third quarter this year was 9.14%, up 1.92% from the second quarter.

2nd in increasing rates: Utah

Image for article titled 3 states where car loan interest rates are falling the most — 3 states where they&#39;re rising most
Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

The average auto loan interest rate in Utah during the third quarter this year was 8.74%, up 2.11% from the second quarter.

1st in increasing rates: North Dakota

Image for article titled 3 states where car loan interest rates are falling the most — 3 states where they&#39;re rising most
Photo: Andrew Burton (Getty Images)

The average auto loan interest rate in North Dakota during the third quarter this year was 9.43%, up 2.34% from the second quarter.

