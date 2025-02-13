Earnings Snapshots

Autonomix Medical Inc. (AMIX) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 13, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
AMIX0.00%

Autonomix Medical Inc. (AMIX0.00%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's X will pay Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over his Jan. 6 ban
Jamie Dimon is fed up with remote work
A Google-backed startup raised $350 million to create a future where humans and robots are 'true partners'
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing total operating expenses of $2.7 million, compared to $2.9 million in the same quarter the previous year. The decrease is attributed to a reduction in general and administrative expenses.

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's X will pay Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over his Jan. 6 ban
Jamie Dimon is fed up with remote work
A Google-backed startup raised $350 million to create a future where humans and robots are 'true partners'
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

General and administrative expenses decreased to $1.7 million from $2.2 million in the previous year, primarily due to a reduction in advertising expenses.

Advertisement

Related Content

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is gearing up for massive layoffs
The Trump administration might buy 'Armored Teslas' worth $400 million

Related Content

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is gearing up for massive layoffs
The Trump administration might buy 'Armored Teslas' worth $400 million

Research and development expenses increased to $1.0 million from $0.7 million in the previous year, reflecting ongoing clinical trial and product development efforts.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $2.7 million for the quarter, compared to $3.1 million in the previous year, with the decrease attributed to lower operating expenses.

Advertisement

Cash used in operating activities was $5.7 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.4 million in the previous year.

Autonomix had cash and cash equivalents of $11.8 million as of December 31, 2024. The company estimates its current cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into the first calendar quarter of 2026.

Advertisement

The filing also details a reverse stock split of 1-for-20 effective October 24, 2024, and a public offering completed in November 2024, raising gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million.

The company acknowledges the need to raise additional capital to continue executing its business plan, including obtaining regulatory clearance for its products under development.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Autonomix Medical Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.