Boeing stock soars after surprise earnings beat despite China tensions

Boeing (BA) shares soared more than 7% on Wednesday after the aerospace giant reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter loss and reaffirmed its full-year forecast — a rare upside surprise for a company that’s spent months under a microscope.

The company posted a core loss of $1.13 per share, narrower than the $1.76 loss analysts had expected, with revenue climbing 7% to $17.3 billion. Boeing also reaffirmed its full-year delivery and cash flow targets, helping reassure investors after a series of high-profile setbacks and production slowdowns.

Before this earnings release, markets were already watching Boeing closely amid renewed scrutiny of its aircraft output and delivery cadence. A fresh geopolitical twist added further pressure: China has reportedly asked its airlines to halt deliveries of Boeing jets and American aircraft parts in retaliation for U.S. tariffs. While this move is unlikely to affect this quarter’s results, it casts a shadow over Boeing’s long-term order book, given that China is among its most important growth markets.

The stock market, however, is focusing on the good news, not the bad. Boeing is a major component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, where it makes up around 3% of the price-weighted index, and also represents around 3% of the S&P 500 industrials sector, meaning its gains are helping lift broader benchmarks on Wednesday. Given the company’s substantial role in its sector, its stock performance is often closely watched by investors and read as an indicator of broader industrial trends.

So it matters that Boeing’s stock is still down nearly 30% for the year as of this week, reflecting investor concern about safety issues, production bottlenecks, and global demand. But Wednesday’s report offers a much-needed sign of stability — or at least breathing room — for one of America’s most iconic manufacturers.

Whether the rally sticks will hinge on Boeing’s ability to thread the needle — easing global trade friction while proving it can get planes out the door faster, safer, and on time.