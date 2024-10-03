How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Business News

Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike

Items across various industries may be pricer and harder to come by if the dockworkers' strike continues

By
Francisco Velasquez
Colorful stacked shipping containers in front of a city skyline
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Shoppers may soon find it more challenging to locate everyday items such as bananas, salmon, and wine now that a massive U.S. port strike has started. The strike involves thousands of dockworkers advocating for better pay and working conditions.

If the port strike is resolved quickly, “Consumers most likely won’t feel a major impact,” Jeremy Tancredi, a partner specializing in supply chain and operations at West Monroe Partners, told Quartz. However, he warned, “If it isn’t resolved in a timely fashion, consumers can certainly expect higher prices and face emptier shelves down the line.”

The strike is poised to disrupt supply chains significantly and is likely to affect product availability and prices for consumers, Christopher S. Tang, a distinguished professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management who specializes in supply chain management, told Quartz in a statement.

As Tang noted, over 70% of bananas consumed in the U.S. are imported from Guatemala and Mexico, as are tomatoes and lettuce from Mexico to the East Coast. These low-value items are not typically shipped by air due to cost constraints, making them particularly vulnerable to delays. Consequently, consumers may face reduced availability and higher prices for these staple products.

In contrast, high-value produce such as blueberries and asparagus from Peru can be shipped by air, but this method significantly increases costs, raising concerns about inflated grocery prices. The strike also threatens the seafood market, with shrimp from Thailand and Ecuador, as well as tuna and salmon, expected to face substantial shipping challenges. Delays at ports could result in shortages of these popular items.

As the holiday season approaches, the strike’s impact could extend to toys and garments made in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Cambodia. Should the strike continue for a month, shoppers may find themselves unable to purchase popular gifts, leading to increased competition, Erik Rosica, a sales supervisor at OEC Group, told Quartz.

“For shoppers, this means longer wait times for gifts,” Michael Yamartino, CEO of Route, told Quartz. “For merchants, this is more than a logistical nightmare; it’s a customer experience issue.”

John Lash, vice president of product strategy at E2open, noted that a substantial amount of cargo arrives at eastern ports, including car parts, appliances, and vehicles. The automotive sector, in particular, will be particularly affected because “the reliance on specific parts is crucial.”

He said other staples such as beverages, wine, kitchenware, and flooring will also feel the ripple effects of supply disruption. Meanwhile, Dutch Mendenhall, CEO at RADD Companies, said electronics could see price hikes and delays.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some items most likely to be affected as the strike continues.

Bananas

Image for article titled Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike
Image: Picture Alliance (Getty Images)

Christoper S. Tang, a distinguished professor who specializes in supply chain management at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, told Quartz that due to the fact that over 70% of bananas consumed in the U.S. are imported from Guatemala and Mexico, supply chain disruptions could lead to a price increase for the fruit.

Tomatoes

Image for article titled Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike
Image: Xinhua News Agency (Getty Images)

Tang said that because a significant portion of tomatoes consumed in the U.S. are imported from Mexico, any supply chain disruptions could result in higher prices for the staple fruit.

Lettuce

Image for article titled Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike
Image: Justin (Getty Images)

Tang said most of the lettuce available in the U.S. also comes from Mexico. Because it’s a low-value item that cannot economically be shipped by air, supply chain disruptions may lead to reduced availability and increased prices for consumers.

Shrimp

Image for article titled Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike
Image: Godong (Getty Images)

Tang said that because most imported shrimp arrives at East Coast ports from Thailand and Ecuador, any shipping disruptions could lead to increased prices and reduced product availability.

Tuna

Image for article titled Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike
Image: Tim Boyle (Getty Images)

With a substantial amount of tuna sourced from Thailand, Tang said disruptions in shipping could hinder access to the popular fish, potentially driving up prices for consumers.

Wine and other beverages

Image for article titled Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike
Image: Europa Press News (Getty Images)

John Lash, vice president of product strategy at E2open, noted that because a substantial amount of cargo arrives at eastern ports, wine and other beverages could see higher prices and limited availability.

Electronics

Image for article titled Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Dutch Mendenhall, CEO at RADD Companies, said electronics could see price hikes and delays, partly because cellphones and computers are now sourced from Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand and are directed through East Coast ports rather than China.

Toys

Image for article titled Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike
Image: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Erik Rosica, a sales supervisor at OEC Group, told Quartz that the strike could affect the availability of toys produced in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Cambodia. Should the strike persist, shoppers may struggle to find popular holiday items.

Garments

Image for article titled Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike
Image: Ezra Acayan (Getty Images)

Rosica said that with the strike, garments could become increasingly harder to buy, partly because a large chunk of those items are made in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Cambodia.

Car parts, appliances, vehicles

Image for article titled Bananas, shrimp, wine, and more: 10 staples that will be affected by the big U.S. port strike
Image: CFOTO (Getty Images)

E2open’s Lash emphasized that a significant volume of cargo arrives at eastern ports, including car parts, appliances, and vehicles. He warned that the automotive sector will be especially affected because the reliance on specific components is critical for production.

