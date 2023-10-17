Bank First Corporation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.8 million.

The bank, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The company posted revenue of $52.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.3 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Advertisement

Bank First Corporation shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $80.09, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFC