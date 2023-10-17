Bar Harbor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.1 million.

The Bar Harbor, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $54 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bar Harbor shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.33, a drop of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHB