Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Bassett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

Watch
Why a tightening of credit conditions could lead to a weak economy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How will the market react to the impending government shutdown?
Tuesday 1:38PM
What's next for X (Twitter)? | Walter Isaacson
Monday 2:47PM

The furniture seller posted revenue of $87.2 million in the period.

Bassett shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

Advertisement
Advertisement